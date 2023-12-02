DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As the weather chills, we chill into playful original choreography and movement improvisations set to the groovy jazz tunes of Vince Guaraldi’s playful and nostalgic “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack, played live by local jazz musicians!
After rave rev
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.