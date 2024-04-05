DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aupinard

Le Trianon
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.56
Aupinard, figure montante de la nouvelle scène française s'apprête à conquérir les salles de France.

Son premier EP, "Aupitape 1 : Hortensia" a marqué les esprits, en dévoilant un univers actuel, intime et stylé riche de sa musicalité bossanovesque et cha

Présenté par BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS.

aupinard

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

