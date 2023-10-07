DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
V.O. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano
Asteroid City, 1955. In un sito del deserto del Nevada, rinomato per il suo cratere dopo l’impatto di un asteroide gigante, si incontrano i destini di un reporter di guerra in lutto per la moglie, un’attrice che sa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.