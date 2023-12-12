Top track

Daniel Avery - Drone Logic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daniel Avery: 'Drone Logic' In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daniel Avery - Drone Logic
Got a code?

Event information

Rough Trade East is excited to present an In Conversation and signing from Daniel Avery. This unique event celebrates the 10th anniversary of his studio album 'Drone Logic', released via Phantasy Sound.

Hosted by Kate Hutchinson, Daniel Avery will be join Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Daniel Avery

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.