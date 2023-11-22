Top track

Jamiroquai - Space Cowboy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Gospel Choir Performs Jamiroquai

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jamiroquai - Space Cowboy
Got a code?

About

This November, the Testify Gospel Choir celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Return of the Space Cowboy, delving deep into the universe of Jamiroquai with a Gospel rendition of all his cult classics at The Blues Kitchen, Brixton.

Expect to hear all the hits Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.