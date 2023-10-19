DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Ribouldingue et Radioactiv s'unissent pour proposer une soirée d'anthologie avant la fermeture du club emblématique du Ninkasi KAO !
Line up des grands soirs avec comme chef d'orchestre Mad Rey, ainsi que Palomina et le crew Radioactiv.
Cet événement
