RIBOULDINGUE - MAD REY, PALOMINA, RADIOACTIV

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLyon
€11.30

Event information

La Ribouldingue et Radioactiv s'unissent pour proposer une soirée d'anthologie avant la fermeture du club emblématique du Ninkasi KAO !

Line up des grands soirs avec comme chef d'orchestre Mad Rey, ainsi que Palomina et le crew Radioactiv.

Cet événement

Présenté par La Ribouldingue.

Lineup

Mad Rey

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France

Doors open11:00 pm

