minus one: Kelora & Ribbxn present Earthstars

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kelora & Ribbxn present *Earthstars -* A night of live music at the ICA

situated on The Mall, SW1

Near the stellar core of C.E Street’s proposed isotoxal *Energy Temple*

*Featuring*

Kelora, VISION,Bingoonler.

Performing live & a light and floor instal Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Kelora, VISIO

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open8:00 pm
