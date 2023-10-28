DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Evening of Soul + Afro

Delina
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for an evening of sweet soul, funk and Afro sounds provided by the Shepherds Bush legend Chris Peckings, Oscillation, Cuppa, AS3A & Kunti.

There will also be a selection of delicious Ethiopian food and drinks on sale!

Please note, entry to the ma Read more

Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.

Lineup

Chris Perkins

Venue

Delina

176 Shepherd's Bush Market, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 8DF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.