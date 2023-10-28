DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an evening of sweet soul, funk and Afro sounds provided by the Shepherds Bush legend Chris Peckings, Oscillation, Cuppa, AS3A & Kunti.
There will also be a selection of delicious Ethiopian food and drinks on sale!
Please note, entry to the ma
