DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oscar G's Birthday Sets are legendary and November 18 will be one for the books! "Fired Up" is an understatement for what Oscar is bringing to Kings Hall. On warm-up is one of Brooklyn's premier emerging DJ talents Toribio.
This is an 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.