Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oscar G - The Birthday Event

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Turn Ur Back - Oscar G 305 Mix
Got a code?

About

Oscar G's Birthday Sets are legendary and November 18 will be one for the books! "Fired Up" is an understatement for what Oscar is bringing to Kings Hall. On warm-up is one of Brooklyn's premier emerging DJ talents Toribio.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Nervous and Dance.Here.Now.

Lineup

Oscar G, Toribio

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.