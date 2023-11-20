Top track

Enter the Void: Smith Taylor, Ndeh and the Voodoo, + more

Purgatory
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enter the Void: Experience a live trip - like many “trips", there’s range and a journey. Experience funk, rock, folk, electronica, R&B and soul from five Brooklyn based artists.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Smith Taylor, Natasha Kalila

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

