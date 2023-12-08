Top track

Daft Disko: Los Angeles ft. Todd Edwards

Avalon Hollywood
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Night

Presents:

Daft Disko: Los Angeles

A French House & Disco Party

ft. Special Live Performance by TODD EDWARDS

Inspired by the music of:

Daft Punk ⋅ Stardust ⋅ Breakbot ⋅ Justice ⋅ Cassius ⋅ Uffie ⋅ Giorgio Moroder ⋅ Chic ⋅ Yuksek ⋅ Modj...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ORLOVE.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Todd Edwards, clavette

Venue

Avalon Hollywood

1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

