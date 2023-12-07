DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zero: Bangers Only (London)

Phonox
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:30 pm
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bassline madman Zero presents his BANGERS ONLY UK Tour. Expect all-out low frequency chaos start to finish as he takes his high energy multi-genre sets around the country.

And to top things off, it’s a cost of living crisis special with tickets being only Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

ZERO

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

