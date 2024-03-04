Top track

Ash - Shining Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ASH - Self Discovery Tour

Miami Beach Bandshell
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ash - Shining Light
Got a code?

About

Ash - Self-Discovery Tour - Presented by Murmrr x LPR - Live at Miami Beach Bandshell on Monday, March 4th, 2024

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

GA $30-$35 | Club Level - Cabana Box $350 (6 tickets per box)

Food & beverage are available for purc...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Murmrr x LPR
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ash

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.