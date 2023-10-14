DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Solstice Sunset Saturdays

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 14 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
About

On Saturday, October 14st, Förest Döwn Under and Rose Gold presents Soltice Sunset Saturdays ft. PLAYBILL, T. MALONE B2B SLAM, IAN HARRIS B2B Dasani, and AP B2B ERASH.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

Presented by Förest Döwn Under x Fun Island.

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

