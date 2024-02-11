DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CLOSURE IN MOSCOW w/ Gold Necklace

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLOSURE IN MOSCOW

with

Gold Necklace

ALL AGES

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Closure in Moscow, Gold Necklace

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.