DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PERSEFONE

Downstairs at the Dome
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Persefone are an Andorran progressive death metal band. formed in October 2001. The band's name is derived from Persephone, a figure in Greek Mythology.

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

1
Hypno5e, Stellar Circuits, Lampr3a and 1 more

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.