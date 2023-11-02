Top track

Overshare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pem // Melotone

Next Door Records
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Overshare
Got a code?

About

Pem is the project of Bristol based musician Emily Perry. Blending her rare husky voice with boundless vocal agility, she crafts a sound that hovers somewhere between folk and the smoky serenades of early sirens in music halls of days gone by. Fusing her s Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Melotone, Pem

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.