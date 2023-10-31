Top track

Halloween : L'Esprit Léger x Quartier Libre

Le Mazette
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22

About

Sous la lueur de la lune obscure, une nuit par an, Les Eaux Troubles mystérieuses animent l'Océan, Le vaisseau ténébreux de Poséidon surgit des abysses, Les marins naufragés s'enivrent de calices, ensorcelés par les sirènes rencontrées jadis, Les vagues se

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

