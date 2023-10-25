Top track

END - Gaping Wounds of Earth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

END In-Store Performance

Rough Trade NYC
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

END - Gaping Wounds of Earth
Got a code?

About

END will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Wednesday October 25th, performing in support of their new album The Sin of Human Frailty.

  • Your RSVP provides entry to the performance event and END's new album on Rough Trade exclusive Silver, Swamp Read more
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

END

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.