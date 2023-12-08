Top track

David August - Moving Day

Full Pass 2 Days - Dancity Winter Festival 2023

Auditorium S. Domenico
8 Dec - 10 Dec
GigsFoligno
€63.25

About

È in arrivo la diciottesima edizione del Dancity Festival!

Il festival internazionale di cultura e musica elettronica torna in versione invernale l’8 e il 9 dicembre 2023 a Foligno. Dancity Winter 2023 “Reset” avrà il suo fulcro nella "ripresa" del centro...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Dancity.

Lineup

13
David August, Malibu, Ben UFO and 13 more

Venue

Auditorium S. Domenico

Via Federico Frezzi, 6/8, 06034 Foligno PG, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

