Top track

Penitence Onirique - Vestige

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ladlo Black Metal Night XI

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Penitence Onirique - Vestige
Got a code?

About

Nous sommes heureux de vous convier à la LADLO BLACK METAL NIGHT XI qui sera l'occasion pour PENITENCE ONIRIQUE et LUNAR TOMBFIELDS de nous présenter leurs toutes nouvelles offrandes!!!!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Label Français de Black Metal.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pénitence Onirique, Lunar Tombfields, Jours pâles

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.