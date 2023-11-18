DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Band di riferimento nel panorama rock alternativo italiano degli anni ’90, definiti “𝙜𝙡𝙞 𝘼𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙄𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞”, i Karma hanno esordito con l’album omonimo nel 1994, dal quale vengono estratti i due memorabili singoli “𝙇𝙖 𝙏�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.