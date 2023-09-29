DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiesta Wacha

Sala Upload
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€12.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La vuelta al cole llega con mucha Cumbia, RKT, NeoPerreo, Guarachas, Reggaeton Old School & + para todes

😱 Llegan ULTRA y AWA NA BOCA por primera vez a la wacha 😍

🎛️ Vuelve la jefaza Carla Nisha 🔥

🎛️ Piti Vaccari dj residente rompe pista en los con Read more

Organizado por Sala Upload.

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.