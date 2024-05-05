DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Magic Men Australia

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 5 May 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

What can we say, we just couldn’t get enough of Magic Mike when they filmed here in April, so we want MORE!

Worldwide sensation - the MAGIC MEN AUSTRALIA are coming to join us from the land down under and we can’t wait.

Australia’s most anticipated men a Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs