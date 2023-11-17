DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPOILER EVENT

Bridge_48
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
SocialBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bridge_48 se enorgullece en presentar el ‘Spoiler Event’. Este no es solo un evento, es la chispa que enciende la anticipación para lo que está por venir. En las entrañas de Bridge, seremos testigos de la Avant Premiere del Aftermovie de nuestro festival,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.

Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

