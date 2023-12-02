DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Hall | Last entry 1am.
PXSSY PALACE x DAYTIMERS x COUSINS
Three of London's most innovative collectives & crews join forces for a night of revelry at Earth Hackney this December.
The line up intertwines the identities
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.