Top track

Monday Morning in Lagos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Republicafrobeat en directo con Ogun Afrobeat + Dj Floro

Sala Clamores
12 Oct - 13 Oct
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monday Morning in Lagos
Got a code?

About

En pleno mes de la Felabration presentamos en directo el nuevo volumen de la serie de recopilatorios Republicafrobeat con un directo de una de las mejores bandas de afrobeat de Europa y un dj set del experto en estos territorios musicales y compilador de l Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Ogun Afrobeat

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.