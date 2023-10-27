Top track

Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour | Halloween Weekend

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRichmond
About

Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour
Ember Music Hall | Doors open at 10pm

Icona Pop are a Swedish electro-pop duo that formed in 2009, with electro house and indie pop music influences. Its two members, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, grew up in Stockholm and creat Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Icona Pop

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

