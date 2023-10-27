DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour
Ember Music Hall | Doors open at 10pm
Icona Pop are a Swedish electro-pop duo that formed in 2009, with electro house and indie pop music influences. Its two members, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, grew up in Stockholm and creat
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.