Top track

Seb Wildblood - Brodir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seb Wildblood pres. all my thoughts

Village Underground
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Seb Wildblood - Brodir
Got a code?

About

all my thoughts label party @ village underground :~)

This is a 18+ event. Every customer may be requested to provide a valid ID upon entry, this is to ensure customer safety and ensure our legal age requirements are met. For this reason, we request that Read more

Presented by All My Thoughts.

Lineup

1
Seb Wildblood, Tom VR, Baalti and 1 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.