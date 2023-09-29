DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
7 nuovi talenti della danza italiana verranno introdotti da 7 personaggi di spicco del mondo dell’entertainment che con uno speech daranno voce al loro personale pensiero sul TALENTO.
IL NOSTRO SCOPO è sostenere la creatività giovanile e la sua promozione
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.