Bad Vibes Sept All-Dayer: Roscoe Roscoe, Plantoid, COSSE, alphabet + Lipworms

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 30 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Vibrations brings you five of our favourite new acts in the form of Roscoe Roscoe, who return with a new lineup and music, Plantoid from Brighton, French rockers COSSE, new London trio alphabet and Portsmouth's Lipworms. You won't be disappointed!

Presented by Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

1
alphabet, COSSE, Plantoid and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

