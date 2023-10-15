Top track

Dying in Heaven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dave Pajo & Alexis Taylor

Bush Hall
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dying in Heaven
Got a code?

About

Deeper Into Movies proudly presents an intimate concert between Dave Pajo and Alexis Taylor as they play some of their favourite songs together.

Alexis grew up a Shark Cage-obsessed Papa M fan, met David first of all whilst kicking a pint of beer into the Read more

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Alexis Taylor, PAPA M

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.