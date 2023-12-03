Top track

Sparrow, Sparrow

Malena Cadiz Record Release Show

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Malena Cadiz Record Release Show

12/3/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Malena Cadiz is a lady of the canyon waylaid at a suburban strip mall, acutely aware of how romance shines through even in the moments of grit and desolation.  There’s Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Malena Cadiz

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

