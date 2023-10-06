Top track

Holy Wire - Worse For Wear

Holy Wire, Charley Horse, and Shared Walls

The 13th Floor
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10

About

Friday, October 6
The 13th Floor
Doors at 8pm

Holy Wire
https://linktr.ee/holywiremusic

Charley Horse
https://linktr.ee/charleyhorse

Shared Walls
https://sharedwalls.bandcamp.com/

$10 / 21+

* * *

The 13th Floor
Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

Holy Wire , Charley Horse, Shared Walls

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

