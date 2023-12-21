DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion - Next Big Tour - Monk

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:45 pm
GigsRoma
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un’energia travolgente che trasuda da ogni nota di chitarra, da ogni rullo di batteria: è il palcoscenico il luogo dove Next big niente, disco che fotografa in musica l’attuale momento creativo della band e il suo caleidoscopio di sfumature sonore già anti Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.