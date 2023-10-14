Top track

In Radiance

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
Los Angeles
$5.67

About

A night of DJs, poetry and audio collage curated by Harmony Holiday & Kumi James.

DJ Sets by: BAE BAE, Colored Craig, Sevyn and Shaun J. Wright. Reading and audio collage by Harmony Holiday.

~

Background:

Heart of Brick is an original theatrical dance Read more

Presented by LA Phil's Insight, Harmony Holiday and Kumi James
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Harmony Holiday, Sevyn, Shaun J. Wright

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

