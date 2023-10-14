DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night of DJs, poetry and audio collage curated by Harmony Holiday & Kumi James.
DJ Sets by: BAE BAE, Colored Craig, Sevyn and Shaun J. Wright. Reading and audio collage by Harmony Holiday.
~
Background:
Heart of Brick is an original theatrical dance
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.