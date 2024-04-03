DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Wandering Hearts

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Wandering Hearts achieved their second consecutive #1 on the UK’s official Americana charts as they built upon the breakthrough success of 2018’s Wild Silence debut with last summer’s self-titled second album. Arriving to a second wave of critical accl Read more

Senbla Presents...

Lineup

The Wandering Hearts

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

