DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Sunday, the 15th of October, for a laid-back canal-side day party featuring PolyDub Sound System. They will be delivering a mesmerising blend of dub, reggae, street soul, and dancehall rhythms that will keep your groove going all day. Pizza, bee
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.