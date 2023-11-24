Top track

Francis Mercier & Friends - London

26 Leake Street
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us this November as we welcome Francis Mercier & friends to 26 Leake Street!

The Haitian artist has left an indelible mark on dancefloors worldwide and is set to collaborate with Parable, promising an epic spectacle.

Transforming the house music sce Read more

Presented by Parable Music.
Lineup

2
Francis Mercier, Alex Wann, Epsylon and 2 more

Venue

26 Leake Street

7 Addington Street, Lambeth, London, SE1 7RY, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

