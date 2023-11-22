Top track

Nur-D - All My Friends Are So Hot

Sagittarius Celebration w/ Nur-D

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$25.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🏹 Unleash Your Inner Archer! 🏹

Join us for an extraordinary evening as we celebrate the spirited Sagittarius season and the adventurous souls born under its sign! It's not just a celebration; it's a Sagittarian spectacle you won't want to miss.

🎶 Live Read more

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

