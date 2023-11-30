DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Runi Talwar: Work-In-Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

International award-winning comedian and loveable dreamboat Runi Talwar (Amused Moose National Finalist, 2Northdown National Finalist, Have I Got News For You, Hypothetical) works through new material for his highly-anticipated debut hour. From the humble Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Runi Talwar

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

