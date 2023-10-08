DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Longheads + Absolutely Anytime + Better Joy

The Social
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beavertown Brewery continue their monthly, free entry Sunday night bash in the most iconic small venue in Central London – The Social.

On 8th October they’ll be putting on a lineup of 3 properly great new bands every month, but not just that, punters will Read more

Presented by Beavertown Brewery.

Lineup

Better Joy, Absolutely Anytime, Longheads

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.