DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Beavertown Brewery continue their monthly, free entry Sunday night bash in the most iconic small venue in Central London – The Social.
On 8th October they’ll be putting on a lineup of 3 properly great new bands every month, but not just that, punters will
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.