THEOREM. présente Jeune Lion + Sadandsolo + Zonmai powered by Bershka

Point Ephémère
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THEOREM. présente Jeune Lion + Sadandsolo + Zonmai

Le rendez-vous de concerts hip-hop/rnb parisiens THEOREM., dédié aux nouvelles scènes rap européennes, africaines et américaines revient le 26 octobre 2023 au Point Ephémère.

Jeune Lion

Présenté par Super! x Bershka.

Lineup

Sadandsolo

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

