Skeler

The Pickle Factory
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Using his signature sound featuring experimental, melodic, and trance influences, Australian-based Skeler is redefining the wave genre one hard-hitting track at a time. Although a fresh face in electronic music Skeler's influence has not gone unnoticed, wi Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Skeler

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

