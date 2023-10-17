Top track

Joshua K - Christchurch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joshua K + Mock Deer + Toria Wooff

Katzpace
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joshua K - Christchurch
Got a code?

About

Joshua K is an artist and songwriter influenced by alt-rock/ folk genres. He writes a melange of introspective songs that vary from a fragile, melancholic quiet to a louder, grungier call to be heard. His debut 5 track EP, Christchurch, is out now, with a Read more

Presented by Folklore.

Lineup

Mock Deer, Joshua K, Toria Wooff

Venue

Katzpace

Hop Exchange, 24 Southwark St, London, England SE1 1TY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.