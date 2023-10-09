DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dawson's Movie Milestones: Oldboy (2003)

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
FilmLeeds
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

20th Anniversary of the film's first release.

15 YEARS OF IMPRISONMENT, FIVE DAYS OF VENGEANCE

With no clue how he came to be imprisoned, drugged and tortured for 15 years, a desperate businessman seeks revenge on his captors.

One of the most popular in Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs