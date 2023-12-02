Top track

Back In Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cirque Du Soul: Brighton // A Little Sound

The Arch
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Back In Time
Got a code?

About

After a Summer of festivals, the Greatest Show on Earth is BACK in Brighton once again kicking off our Autumn 2023 tour in style.

So step right up and witness our new, and improved production, performers and incredible range of immersive decor- all brough Read more

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

A Little Sound

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.