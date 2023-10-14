DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from Italy, Automhate, has had a big year, to say the least. Starting out as a frequent on the digital record label “Riddim Network,” Automhate would soon be collaborating with significant artists on the scene such as K-NINE & MONXX just within 202
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.