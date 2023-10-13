DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Odd Opening Show

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJRoma
€11.50
Finalmente dopo un'estate passata a girovagare per l'Italia incrociando le realtà più disparate (e preparando tantissime novità che inizieremo presto a svelarvi) ODD torna dal vivo! Con un carichissimo primo appuntamento della nuova stagione.

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

