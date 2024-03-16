DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skrizzly Adams

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Skrizzly Adams live at Eddie's Attic!

New Jersey singer/songwriter Skrizzly Adams injected his blue-collar pop rock songs with hints of highly polished hip-hop production for a distinctively American sound. He self-released two EPs and multiple singles be Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Skrizzly Adams

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.